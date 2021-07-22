Radix Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Radix has a total market cap of $94.94 million and $681,799.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00049826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.97 or 0.00866324 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Radix is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

