RAI Finance (RAI) Price Hits $0.59 on Exchanges

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $28.68 million and $7.66 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00106054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00141610 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,855.69 or 0.99932767 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

