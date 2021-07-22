RAI Finance Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $28.22 million and $6.04 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001775 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00040990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00106197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00141629 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,655.08 or 0.99828621 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

