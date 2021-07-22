Rally (RLY) Trading Down 26.1% This Week

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Rally coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001188 BTC on exchanges. Rally has a total market capitalization of $80.68 million and $2.98 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rally has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00040721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00106467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00142067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,378.48 or 1.00294038 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 210,301,026 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

