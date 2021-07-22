Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 87.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,079 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.14% of Ranpak worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PACK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ranpak by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 73,648 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ranpak in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ranpak by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ranpak alerts:

NYSE:PACK opened at $25.49 on Thursday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -134.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $7,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.