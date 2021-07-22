Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,858 ($24.27). Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at GBX 1,850 ($24.17), with a volume of 27,377 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on RAT shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,015.67 ($26.33).

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,853.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.