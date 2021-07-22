Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) and DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Head-To-Head Review

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) and DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

This table compares Rattler Midstream and DT Midstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rattler Midstream $423.90 million 3.67 $34.69 million $0.83 12.60 DT Midstream $754.00 million 5.32 $312.00 million N/A N/A

DT Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Rattler Midstream.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.8% of Rattler Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rattler Midstream and DT Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rattler Midstream 0 4 5 0 2.56 DT Midstream 0 2 3 0 2.60

Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus price target of $22.13, indicating a potential upside of 111.52%. DT Midstream has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.31%. Given Rattler Midstream’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rattler Midstream is more favorable than DT Midstream.

Profitability

This table compares Rattler Midstream and DT Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rattler Midstream 7.04% 2.83% 1.86% DT Midstream N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rattler Midstream beats DT Midstream on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 927 miles of crude oil, natural gas, sourced water and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback's seven core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas. It also rents real estate properties. Rattler Midstream GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Rattler Midstream Partners LP. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Midland, Texas. Rattler Midstream LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc. offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers ancillary services, including water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Detroit, Michigan. As of July 1, 2021, DT Midstream, Inc. operates independently of DTE Energy Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.