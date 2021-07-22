Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $33,773.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,322.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,028.12 or 0.06274592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.06 or 0.01376929 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.13 or 0.00371658 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00134540 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.64 or 0.00614560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.22 or 0.00384327 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.41 or 0.00304453 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

