Raymond James Comments on Wajax Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wajax in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wajax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WJX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wajax from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

WJX stock opened at C$22.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$472.92 million and a P/E ratio of 11.42. Wajax has a twelve month low of C$8.57 and a twelve month high of C$24.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.92.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$387.15 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.71%.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

