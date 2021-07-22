Raze Network Price Hits $0.0921 (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Raze Network has a market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $582,120.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00040839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00105300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00141752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,398.75 or 1.00230579 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,385,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

