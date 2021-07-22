RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.63% of RBB Bancorp worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $776,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 24.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 24.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $202,070.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,438.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

