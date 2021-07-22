RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 334,496 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.77% of RBC Bearings worth $87,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROLL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,860,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 153.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,851,000 after buying an additional 168,637 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,867,000 after buying an additional 165,748 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $29,679,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $203.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.50.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

