RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will report sales of $76.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $76.10 million. RE/MAX posted sales of $52.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year sales of $308.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.06 million to $321.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $333.25 million, with estimates ranging from $308.58 million to $373.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.03 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMAX stock opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.69 million, a PE ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.59%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

