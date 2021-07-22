RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to announce sales of $76.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.10 million. RE/MAX reported sales of $52.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year sales of $308.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.06 million to $321.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $333.25 million, with estimates ranging from $308.58 million to $373.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.03 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 37.07%. RE/MAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of RMAX opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $640.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.02. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

