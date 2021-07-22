Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.68 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 124.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on REAL. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Real Matters to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.90.

Get Real Matters alerts:

REAL traded down C$0.11 on Thursday, hitting C$15.57. The company had a trading volume of 184,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,262. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.89. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$13.87 and a 1-year high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 30.10.

In other Real Matters news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.16, for a total value of C$51,488.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,680,384 shares in the company, valued at C$46,002,626.48. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 65,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$1,090,256.19. Insiders sold 130,211 shares of company stock worth $2,233,372 over the last quarter.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.