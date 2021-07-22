Realio Network (RIO) Achieves Market Cap of $6.85 Million

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00003240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $376,464.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00039319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00107769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00140523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,263.07 or 1.00215022 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars.

