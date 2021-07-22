Realogy (RLGY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Realogy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. Realogy has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92.

In other news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RLGY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

