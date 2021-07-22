Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Atos (AEXAY)

Atos (OTCMKTS: AEXAY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/14/2021 – Atos had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/13/2021 – Atos was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/13/2021 – Atos had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/13/2021 – Atos had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/13/2021 – Atos was given a new $10.34 price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Atos stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atos SE has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $19.01.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

