Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GP Strategies (GPX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GP Strategies (NYSE: GPX) recently:

7/16/2021 – GP Strategies was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.85 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.50.

7/15/2021 – GP Strategies was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/15/2021 – GP Strategies was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/8/2021 – GP Strategies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

6/23/2021 – GP Strategies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

6/22/2021 – GP Strategies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

6/1/2021 – GP Strategies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

NYSE:GPX opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.50 million, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. GP Strategies Co. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43.

Get GP Strategies Co alerts:

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 444,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 44,667 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of GP Strategies by 75.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,607 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GP Strategies in the first quarter valued at $101,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.