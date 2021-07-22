Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCCY):

7/20/2021 – 1st Constitution Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

7/14/2021 – 1st Constitution Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

7/12/2021 – 1st Constitution Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

7/8/2021 – 1st Constitution Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

6/8/2021 – 1st Constitution Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,144. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $211.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.72. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

