Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)

7/20/2021 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

7/15/2021 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

7/14/2021 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

7/6/2021 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/29/2021 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

6/6/2021 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

ORIC stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $18.49. 2,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,430. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $678.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $27,489.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,998 shares of company stock worth $200,752.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

