Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ORIC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/20/2021 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “
- 7/15/2021 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “
- 7/14/2021 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “
- 7/6/2021 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/29/2021 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/6/2021 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.
ORIC stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $18.49. 2,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,430. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $678.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.
