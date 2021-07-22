Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Stamps.com (STMP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP):

7/12/2021 – Stamps.com was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $245.00.

7/12/2021 – Stamps.com was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $340.00.

7/12/2021 – Stamps.com was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/8/2021 – Stamps.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $325.89 on Thursday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.22 and a 52-week high of $326.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G Bradford Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total transaction of $6,454,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $29,948,163.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,418 shares of company stock worth $47,771,190. 6.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the first quarter worth about $2,743,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at about $81,196,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 20.7% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

