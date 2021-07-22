Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Penn Virginia (PVAC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Penn Virginia (NASDAQ: PVAC):

7/11/2021 – Penn Virginia had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Penn Virginia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

7/1/2021 – Penn Virginia had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $25.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Penn Virginia had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $25.00 to $36.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/26/2021 – Penn Virginia had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial Co..

NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $696.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.75. Penn Virginia Co. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

