Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Otter Tail (OTTR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Otter Tail (NASDAQ: OTTR):

7/20/2021 – Otter Tail was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/17/2021 – Otter Tail was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Otter Tail was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/10/2021 – Otter Tail was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Otter Tail was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/18/2021 – Otter Tail was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Otter Tail was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/26/2021 – Otter Tail was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "OTTER TAIL's primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. "

OTTR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.87. 1,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.39. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $51.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.59.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.77 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Otter Tail by 12.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 18.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

