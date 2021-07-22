Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Shares Up 0.6%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.32. 110,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 306,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.07.

Recruit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCRUY)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

