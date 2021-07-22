Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Stake Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Red River Bancshares worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 53.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 80.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $52.15 on Thursday. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $65.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 7.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

In related news, insider Harold W. Turner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Red River Bancshares Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

