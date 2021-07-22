Redd (RDD) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,785.93 or 1.00070321 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00033809 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00049849 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000801 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00010087 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

