ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $399,328.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 59.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $46.03 million and approximately $399,328.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,266.28 or 0.99964076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00035377 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.87 or 0.01279109 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.53 or 0.00364129 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.96 or 0.00442906 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005886 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00053875 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

