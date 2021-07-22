Redpanda Earth Tops 24 Hour Volume of $92,251.00 (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Redpanda Earth has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $92,251.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00038866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00106527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00140521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,057.34 or 1.00033381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redpanda Earth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redpanda Earth using one of the exchanges listed above.

