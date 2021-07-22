Reef Market Capitalization Achieves $169.86 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Reef coin can now be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $169.86 million and $31.30 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Reef has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00087256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00049916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.33 or 0.00886221 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006253 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

