Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 528.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,862 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,551 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,102,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,198,000 after acquiring an additional 377,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Regions Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,717,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,764,000 after acquiring an additional 797,476 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,683 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,204,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,186,000 after acquiring an additional 423,142 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

NYSE RF opened at $19.24 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

