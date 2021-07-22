Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.550-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $150.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $94.47 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.43.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

