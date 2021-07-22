Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.55-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.53. Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $5.550-$5.750 EPS.

NYSE RS opened at $150.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $94.47 and a 1-year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 16.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.43.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

