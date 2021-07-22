Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Stock Position Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,576 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,189 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.91% of Reliant Bancorp worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 36.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 26.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

