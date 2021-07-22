Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.58

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 4724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

Several research firms have weighed in on REMYY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 0.21.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

