Rémy Cointreau’s (REMYY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on REMYY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rémy Cointreau has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

REMYY traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,616. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

