Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 21,001 Shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.22% of Colony Bankcorp worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBAN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 120.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, VP Lee Bagwell purchased 3,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $51,899.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Meagan M. Mowry purchased 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,716.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

CBAN stock opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $168.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.