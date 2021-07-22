Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 280,217 Shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 786,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.11% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 478.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 120,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. 11.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETTX opened at $2.61 on Thursday. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.89.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 6,268,975 shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,537,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

