Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 8,700 Shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.85% of The Bank of Princeton worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of BPRN opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $198.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.19.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of Princeton Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

