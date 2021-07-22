Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 103,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.46% of Big 5 Sporting Goods as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Jessick sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,136 shares of company stock worth $2,743,067. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $536.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $272.81 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.49%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BGFV shares. TheStreet upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

