Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 91,051 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 91,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 184.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 749,850 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,659,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,229,000 after acquiring an additional 52,698 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,502,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 121,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY stock opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.