Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Afya worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Afya by 2.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,897,000 after purchasing an additional 51,013 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,780,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,035,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 892,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after buying an additional 215,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 4th quarter valued at $13,001,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. Afya Limited has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. Analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

