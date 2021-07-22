Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,570 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.24% of SigmaTron International worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SigmaTron International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMA stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 million, a PE ratio of -60.44 and a beta of 1.26. SigmaTron International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.87.

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

