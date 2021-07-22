Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 449.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of Whole Earth Brands worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after buying an additional 284,000 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 908,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 49.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after buying an additional 223,336 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 140.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 351,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FREE. Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Whole Earth Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

NASDAQ FREE opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

