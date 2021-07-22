Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.40% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000.

DDM opened at $73.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.70. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $74.50.

