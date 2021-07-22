Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 331,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Endeavour Silver worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXK. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

NYSE EXK opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.39. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

