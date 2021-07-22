Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Merchants Bancorp worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth $228,000. 22.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $39.83 on Thursday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

