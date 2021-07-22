Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 321,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 34,720 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,677,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,159,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

FCF stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.14.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.