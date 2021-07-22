Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 188.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,919,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,541,000 after buying an additional 124,161 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,506,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,016,000 after buying an additional 641,305 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,375,000 after buying an additional 459,764 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,049,000 after buying an additional 367,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 814,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,033,000 after buying an additional 442,759 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY opened at $47.98 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $49.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.05.

