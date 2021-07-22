Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of TriState Capital worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TriState Capital in the first quarter worth $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TriState Capital in the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

TSC opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $684.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.09.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley raised shares of TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

